Florence Police arrest man accused of breaking into cars, theft and drug possession

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department arrested a man they say broke into several cars in a subdivision.

Around 2:30 AM on February 25, 2021, officers responded to a breaking and entering car call at 58 Old Orchard Road in the Orchard Mills Subdivision.

When officers arrived, they say they contacted a man who said he heard loud noises outside and saw his car had been broken into. The report says the man retrieved a video from his Ring doorbell that showed a suspect breaking out the window of his car.

Officers say they were able to locate the man fitting the description of the suspect and discovered that several other cars in the area were broken into.

During the investigation, police say Jacoby Gilchrist was identified as the subject.

Police said Gilchrist was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, Theft of Property 3rd degree, Theft of Property 2nd degree, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree.

Gilchrist is being held on a $23,500.00 bond, according to the report.