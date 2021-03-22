Florence police arrest 2 men, accused of robbing cyclist

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department says they arrested two men who they say robbed a cyclist at knifepoint.

On March 20, police say they responded to a robbery call on Minnehaha Street in Florence around 11:00 AM.

When they arrived, a man said he was riding his bicycle in the area and was stopped by two men.

He told police one of the men held a knife pointed at his stomach and demanded his money. Police say the man ran leaving his wallet, bike, and groceries behind.

The man pointed out the house the two accused robbers ran into when police arrived and officers obtained a search warrant for the house.

During the search, police say the bike, wallet, and groceries were found. Delrica Hughes of Florence and Eric Davis of Leighton were then arrested and charged with Robbery 1st. Degree, according to the report.

Delrica Hughes (Florence Police Department)

Eric Davis (Florence Police Department)

Police said that Davis is being held on a $60,000 bond. Hughes was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and he is being held on a $61,000 bond, according to the report.

