FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash with a hang glider early Monday morning, according to the Florence Police Department.

FPD said they received a call at approximately 8:00 a.m. concerning a suspicious aircraft flying around Florence High School.

Around 8:15 a.m. FPD said they received a medical call concerning a crash with a hang glider near Rushton Street.

Multiple agencies tended to a man who was ‘alert’ but was flown by helicopter to receive medical care, according to FPD.