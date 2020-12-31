Florence, Muscle Shoals release plans for students after Christmas break

Florence and Muscle Shoals City Schools released their plans Thursday for students to return to class on hybrid schedules after the Christmas break.

In Florence, students at Florence Freshman Center, Florence Middle and Florence High schools will alternate days at school beginning Jan. 7. Students with last names A-K will start Jan. 7; students with last names L-Z will go Jan. 8.

The following week students A-K will go to campus Jan. 11 and Jan. 14; students L-Z will go Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, and Jan. 13 will be a Google Meets day with teachers. Times will be posted in Canvas, according to the district.

Monday, Jan. 18 is a holiday. After that, students will return to class on a normal five-day schedule.

Muscle Shoals Middle and Muscle Shoals High schools also will operate on a hybrid schedule Jan. 7-15, the district said Thursday.

Students at those schools with last names A-L will go to school Jan. 7 and Jan. 11-12. Students with last names M-Z will go Jan. 8 and Jan. 14-15. Jan. 13 will be remote learning for all students at those schools.

The changes do not affect students at McBride, highland Park, Webster and Howell Graves schools, the district said. Those students will return to in-person learning after winter break, unless they are in the virtual learning program.