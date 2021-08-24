Florence motel overrun with criminal activity ordered to close

FLORENCE, Ala. – A motel in Florence had its business license revoked after having over 800 criminal complaints filed for more than four years.

The Florence Inn & Suites motel on Florence Boulevard just east of Darby Drive, was ordered to close immediately by the Florence City Council.

The council voted at a specially called meeting where they voted on a resolution to revoke Florence Hospitality LLC’s business license.

The resolution passes by the Florence City Council states, “Be it further resolved by the city council of the city of Florence, Alabama that the Mayor and the proper City officials and employees are hereby authorized directed to take any necessary action to ensure that said motel ceases to operate.”

In July, the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against the motel because of numerous reports of criminal activity. The lawsuit claimed that in the past four years, at least 878 incidents have been reported.