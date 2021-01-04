Florence Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Mayor of Florence tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Monday.

They say Mayor Andy Betterton received a positive result for the SARS-CoV-2 virus but is receiving excellent care from his primary healthcare provider.

The mayor is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the news release.

The release says that Mayor Betterton has followed all CDC and ADPH guidelines and responsibly informed any individuals who were in close contact with him prior to his diagnosis.

They ask the community to respect his privacy and that of his family.

In the interim, Council President Dick Jordan will represent the city of Florence in press conferences and municipal updates.