Florence man reported missing

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that a Florence man has gone missing.

Authorities say Charles Bradley Paradise, 39, of Florence, left his residence on June 1, 2021, and has not returned. He may be traveling in a black Nissan Maxima, and the Florence Police Department (FPD) believe he could be in the Nashville area.

No foul play or endangerment is suspected at this time.

Paradise is described as a white male, 5’7, 180 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information related to Paradise’s whereabouts should contact the FPD at 256-760-6610.