Florence man killed after motorcycle hits tree

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree Monday.

The wreck happened at 9:20 PM on November 16. 39-year-old Jeremy Roscoe Bates was killed when the 2020 Indian Challenger he was driving left the roadway on a curve and hit a tree.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred approximately 7 miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 8.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.