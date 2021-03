FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a man charged with Sodomy and enticing a child.

Police say that on March 16, 2021, Cameron Orion Cherry was arrested and charged with Sodomy in the second degree and Enticing a child to enter a vehicle, house, etc., for immoral purposes.

Cherry was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and held on a $65,000 bond, according to the report.