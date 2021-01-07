Florence man charged in 2015 double murder

Photos of shooting victims Gary Wayne Baskins (Left) and Kayla Glover (Right) sent to WHNT News 19 by friends of the victims.

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A Florence man is facing a capital murder indictment for the 2015 murders of two people sitting in a car at a Muscle Shoals restaurant.

Shaun Michael Ryan, 27, was arrested Wednesday evening by Muscle Shoals police.

Ryan is accused of killing Kayla Ann Glover, 23, and Gary Wayne Baskins, 25, on Jan. 24, 2015. The two were shot to death as they sat in Glover’s car in the parking lot of Jody’s Restaurant on Highway 20.

Police said Baskins died in the passenger seat. Glover tried to escape but died in the parking lot from her injuries.

Authorities have not given a possible motive for the murders.