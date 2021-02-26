Florence man arrested in forgery scheme

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man was arrested after police say they received reports of a man conducting an organized financial crime scheme in the Shoals.

Police say that on January 12, they received reports of a man depositing multiple forced checks into accounts at the Shoals area credit union. Police say the man used multiple branches of the credit union and over $16,000 was taken.

During the investigation, Detective Justin Wright identified the suspect as Abdul M Arnold after watching surveillance videos from the credit union.

Police got warrants and arrested Arnold on February 25, 2021, for Theft of Property 1st degree and 49 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd degree.

Arnold was booked with a $79,000 bail.