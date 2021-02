FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence police arrested a man early Wednesday morning for cutting a woman during a domestic dispute.

Donnie White was charged with second-degree domestic violence, Florence police said.

Police were called to an apartment on Lelia Street around 12:30 a.m. and found White and a woman who had a large cut on her arm. She was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

White was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.