Florence man arrested after police say he stole a car left running in gas station parking lot

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department arrested a man they say stole a car that someone left unlocked and running in a parking lot.

Officers were called to the Quik Stop At 600 N Royal Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle on March 29. They say when they arrived they found that the complainant went into the store but left his car unlocked and running in the parking lot.

The complainant says a man was leaving the store as he entered it and when the complainant left the store, his car was gone.

Officers say they then received reports of a car matching the description driving recklessly around Woodland Road. Police say the vehicle hit a light pole and a parked vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle around Veterans Drive and Cherry Street before the driver attempted to lead the police on a chase.

Officers say they followed the stolen car through downtown Florence before the vehicle hit a curb on the UNA campus.

Police identified the driver of the stolen car as Mathew Burnett

Burnett was arrested and charged with Theft of Property 1st degree, Reckless Endangerment, Drug Paraphilia, Felony Attempt to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and DUI.

Burnett is was held with a $35,000.00 Bond.