Florence Mall names city’s ‘Next Great Pop-Up Shop’ after inaugural search

FLORENCE, Ala. — The next great pop-up shop is heading to Florence Mall this holiday season.

After its inaugural search, the mall announced Rich Broke Boutique, a local women’s clothing store, as the winners of the contest. They will receive a 12-week pop-up shop in the mall later this year.

The contest was a collaborative effort with The American Dream Project, an initiative connecting entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces.

“We are thrilled about winning Florence’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop at Florence Mall!” said Laura Beth Goins, owner of the Rich Broke Boutique. “We would like to thank both The American [Dream] Project and the mall for providing this great opportunity.”

Rich Broke Boutique has two locations in Florence and Madison, with the pop-up being the business’s third.

“We have enjoyed getting to know and working with the small business community here in Florence,” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “We are thrilled to be working with Rich Broke Boutique and were inspired by their passion for growing their small business into another physical store.”

“There are so many possibilities for small business growth at the Florence Mall and we are excited for what’s ahead,” Mueller continued.

The new Rich Broke Boutique location in the Florence Mall will open in October.