FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence City Schools hosted their annual job fair on Thursday to find new teachers, substitute nurses and custodians.

Unemployment in Alabama has decreased, but schools are still struggling to fill all of their available positions.

In January and February of 2021, many schools were forced to transition to online learning due to COVID-19. The surge in infections left some schools without enough healthy teachers to teach their students in-person. Officials say that they hope to prevent a similar situation later by adding more help as quickly as possible.

Anyone interested in applying to Florence City Schools can still apply. For more information, visit their website.