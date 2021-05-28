Florence City Schools honors custodian for 5 decades of service

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence City Schools honored one of its retired employees for his five decades of service to the school system.

Custodian George Blackstock had his 52 years of service to the Florence City School system has not gone unnoticed and a special ceremony Friday morning recognized his efforts.

What was thought to be a retirement ceremony at Weeden Elementary turned out to be much more. A celebration with pomp and circumstance, overwhelmed Blackstock with emotion.

“It shocked me when I turned around and saw my wife and daughter. I can say one thing, people don’t know my wife, now she can keep a secret.” Blackstock told News 19. “I quit school because of a principal and because of a teacher because I could not do art and they put me in art class. They made fun of me because I could not draw a cup and saucer.”

Blackstock said he was surprised by the honor and the turnout at the ceremony because he didn’t believe the faculty and staff cared for him that much.

“I’m a custodian, they got a college degree. I never felt that these teachers could feel this much towards me,” he said.

Weeden Elementary Principal Daphnae Hogan said that is the furthest from the truth. “He will go above and beyond to do anything for you. He is one of the ones that wants to do whatever you ask correctly so he’s going to give it his best anytime that you ask him to do something.”

Hogan congratulated Blackstock on his retirement but said it’s a tearful farewell.

“I know that there are people out there who are willing to do the thing that George does, but it will never be another George.” Hogan added.

Blackstock said that even though he’s retiring he is still young enough to work. So, he’s looking forward to whatever his next chapter in life will bring.