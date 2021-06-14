Florence City Schools holding COVID vaccine clinic for students

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence City Schools will host a vaccine clinic Wednesday for students ages 12 and up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A mobile clinic operated by North Alabama Medical Center will be set up from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 16 in the Florence High School parking lot. The clinic is voluntary, and students are not required to have a vaccine.

Students will need a permission slip signed by a guardian in order to receive a vaccine.

For students and families who need transportation to the clinic, bus routes are set up at Harlan Elementary, Weeden Elementary and Florence Middle schools to take students back and forth from the clinic.

The bus schedule, permission form and a vaccine facts sheet are all available on the Florence City Schools website.