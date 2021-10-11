Florence charity golf tournament to benefit local schools

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The WoodmenLife insurance group will host a golf tournament on Monday afternoon all for a good cause.

Golfers will compete in the charity tournament starting at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start at the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen.

Proceeds from the event will go towards elementary schools in the area, along with those schools’ backpack programs.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. The prize for a hole-in-one will be a new car.

For more information on the tournament, visit their website here, or call 256-710-7133, or 762-6499.