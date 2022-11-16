FLORENCE, Ala. – Two attorneys at McCutcheon & Hamner are offering to create wills for first responders and veterans at no charge.

Co-founder Joel Hamner told News 19 that veterans and first responders can have a will created for them through their Wills For Warriors program.

Hamner said that creating a will might not seem important while you are young, but it’s one of the easiest ways to protect your family in case of an emergency.

“Nobody wants to talk about mortality, okay? It’s a hard thing,” Hamner said, “but the reality is you’re making the decisions that you want done with your lifetime of work.”

Hamner said that they hold the program twice a year, beginning on Veteran’s Day and on Memorial Day. The program extends until Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

For more information, you can go to their website here.