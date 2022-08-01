LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) will host a party for “DOGust 1st”, a worldwide week-long celebration for all rescue dogs.

The shelter is partnering with the North Shore Animal League America (NSAL) and Baby Doge in the celebration, which will be held from August 1 through August 7. Adoptions that week will be $25 for any animal at FLAS, and families that adopt will be given a packet full of giveaways.

More than 50 of the Animal League America shelters will be hosting similar celebrations across the country throughout the week, and the organization says that the five shelters with the most adoptions during that time will be gifted money donations to support their cause.

The NSAL says they created DOGust 1st because the majority of actual birthdays for rescue dogs aren’t known, and they wanted a way to celebrate those that have been adopted along with those still waiting to be taken to their forever homes.

“Mutt-i-grees” have designated the day to honor the impact rescue dogs have on those who adopt them since 2008.

While the dogs are the highlight of the week-long celebration, the FLAS reminds potential adopters that there are still several cats looking for loving homes, too.

The FLAS shelter is located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence. They can be reached at 256-760-6676, or visit their website for more information here.