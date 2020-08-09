Flintville School student, employee test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A student and an employee at Flintville School in Lincoln County have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Saturday, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Bill Heath said school staff started contact tracing early Saturday morning to determine if any students or staff were potentially exposed.

More information is expected to be released Sunday.

Flintville School is the second school in Lincoln County to confirm positive cases. Heath announced two people at South Lincoln School tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.