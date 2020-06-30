Flat Teddy making his rounds around Indiana hospital

A hospital in Indiana is using a different kind of therapy dog to comfort patients now.

Teddy is well-known at the IU Health Center Arnett, but therapy dogs aren’t allowed just yet.

So a graphics company in Arnett made a four foot tall cut out of the locally famous pup. Staff members are now taking Flat Teddy door to door to surprise patients.

Teddy’s handler came up with the idea after seeing a hospital on the west coast do it. He says the real Teddy can’t wait to get back to work, and is pretty bored at the house.