Flat Rock residents calling for transparency after their water starts reeking of chlorine

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala – Following NEWS 19’s reporting in Pisgah, where their water is still brown, residents in nearby Flat Rock reached out to News 19 after their water started smelling like chlorine for prolonged periods of time.

The Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District says they’ve been using Chlorine Dioxide for roughly 3-weeks to treat a violation they received. However, residents say their taps have smelled like Chlorine for several months.

“You can’t stand it. It will absolutely take your breath,” said Becky Holland, a Flat Rock resident.

Holland isn’t kidding. When you walk into houses or even some restaurants, the smell will hit you in the face.

The Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District says deploying Chlorine Dioxide when the weather was colder did not help matters. The company says the chemical will stick to elements inside a house like new flooring or new paint.

“No new carpet, haven’t painted,” said Holland and many others who feel like the advice of the water company isn’t working. Residents have been told to run their water and open their windows to allow for the smell to circulate.

It hasn’t helped.

Perhaps what upsets more residents was a lack of communication about the smell, before it happened. For most people, one day the smell just appeared without explanation. Some people did get a letter from the water supply district about a violation, three months after the testing was done. The people News 19 spoke to didn’t remember reading anything that indicated their houses would soon smell like chlorine.

“I was giving my son a bath one night and I noticed it. I thought something had died in the house,” said Jennifer Hall.

So what’s going on here? Why is Chlorine Dioxide being used in northern Jackson County? The Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District actually doesn’t have much of a choice. They have entered a consent agreement with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to use the chemical as a last resort.

First, chlorine is common in just about any water system across the United States. What’s more uncommon is a heavy smell of it. Chlorine Dioxide is also not the same as chlorine. Previously the Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District was in violation for consecutive years when chlorine mixed with natural elements and surpassed acceptable Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCL). That issue is now in compliance.

You might be wondering, “If the water company got in trouble for something chlorine related in the past, why would they use something like that for this new problem?” The short answer is that chlorine and chlorine dioxide are different and the past issues and this current issue are unrelated.

Chlorine Dioxide is used as a disinfectant in water systems and is not considered a chemical that renders water undrinkable. The CDC says chlorine dioxide levels between 0.1-0.3 parts per million is considered safe. One house recently measured at 0.2.

NEWS 19 is conducting independent water testing from several locations in Flat Rock. One test came back with high levels of chlorine but is undergoing more testing. The CDC says prolonged exposure to chlorine dioxide could irritate lungs while also causing fluid buildup and shortness of breath. Not many studies have been done, but it is also possible for chlorine dioxide to cause Bronchitis.

The Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District recently had a DDT violation. To keep it simple, DDT is in the environment because of pesticides used decades ago. The water supply district tried several methods to clear this violation. They did things like flushing lines and stopping pre-chlorination treatment. However, the DDT level kept rising. Since getting ADEM permission to use chlorine dioxide, the water supply district says most of the system is now in compliance.

DDT health risks are largely unknown. In high exposure cases people may experience tremors, shakiness, and seizures.

The Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District says it is on a 90 day trial of the chlorine dioxide treatment. They could stop using it. The comptroller says they welcome community feedback. Although, there is concern that if the treatment stops, DDT levels could go back up.

Flat Rock gets water from the Tennessee River.

For businesses like Cloud’s Pizza, the expenses are mounting as they are forced to buy water from the store.

“We are buying like jugs of water just to cook and serve to the customers when they need a glass of water because I’m not drinking the water out of that tap,” said Annette Perry, the owner of Cloud’s Pizza.

Most residents are buying several containers of water a month on top of a roughly $50 water bill.

“I usually buy a 24-pack about every couple days. So I’m probably spending 30-40 bucks a month and I had to buy filters for the kitchen,” said one resident.

The 2020 water quality report for the Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District will come out later this summer.

“I’d like to see a new print out of what’s actually in this water instead of them just checking for chlorine,” said Hall.

NEWS 19 talked to multiple Flat Rock Residents in person, by email or over the phone. Only 1 person claimed to not have an issue with a chlorine smell coming from their tap. However, most of the people they knew have the problem.

Below is a statement from the Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District: