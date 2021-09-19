Flash flooding sweeps away roadway in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. — An Ardmore roadway was completely swept away after flash floods impacted several areas across North Alabama.

A section of Barnes Road was completely swept away in the rapid waters that rose in under an hour Saturday.

When News 19 arrived Sunday morning, crews had filled the roadway with dirt overnight so that it would be passable for residents.

That wasn’t the only area with issues due to flooding, this video below showed water rushing down the ditch on Interstate 65 Northbound near Ardmore.

It’s like rapids right now in the ditch along I-65 North near Ardmore. #alwx @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/xOUt3oudw8 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith1043) September 18, 2021

Main Street in Ardmore was also closed due to flooding, and first responders said several vehicles were stuck in the waters.

As of Sunday morning, the water had receded and Main Street was reopened.

The Limestone County EMA also reported a home was swept off its foundation. The Ardmore Fire Department says it is temporarily housing several displaced homeowners until a more permanent living situation can be found.

If you have any photos of flooding or damage in your area, News 19 wants to see them. Send them to us at whntphoto@nexstar.tv.