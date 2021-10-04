Flash Flood Watch Through Wednesday Night For the Tennessee Valley

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of north Alabama through Wednesday night! We could see an additional 2-4″ of rain this week as an upper low hangs around the southeast.

Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service:

Flood Watch National Weather Service Huntsville AL 438 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .An area of low pressure is expected to remain nearly stationary across the Mid-South region through the middle of the week. Strong southerly winds to the east of this system will maintain a very moist airmass across the Tennessee Valley, with multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms resulting in an enhanced threat for flash flooding. Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Russellville, Winchester, Fort Payne, Red Bay, Cullman, Town Creek, Cowan, Estill Springs, Huntsville, Sheffield, Arab, Sewanee, Decatur, Lynchburg, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Decherd, Fayetteville, Albertville, Guntersville, Boaz, Rainsville, Tuscumbia, Moulton, Florence, and Scottsboro 438 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Several episodes of rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur during the Flash Flood Watch period. Storm total rainfall amounts will be in the 2-4 inch range for most of the watch area, although some locations could receive between 4 and 6 inches.