Heavy storms moved through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday morning prompting a *FLASH FLOOD WARNING* for southern DeKalb County and eastern Marshall County until 12:15 pm.

Radar estimates have over two inches in parts of the county and flash flooding is possible! Here is a look at some of the radar estimates:

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 12:15 PM…

WHAT…At 10:55 am, Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, Additional rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash Flooding is caused by thunderstorms.

WHERE…DeKalb and Marshall counties; Albertville, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Rainsville, Geraldine, Grant, and Crossville.

WHEN…Until 12:15 pm

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, never cross a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.