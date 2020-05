The lockdown in Mumbai had a new side effect on the city this week – a lake was painted in pink by thousands of flamingos.

The clearer skies and air in the city have attracted a greater number of the pink-plumed flamingos over the week.

The migration of these birds is an annual phenomenon – but not on this scale.

Looking for a peaceful environment, the migratory birds were seen feeding and wading in huddles on the mudflats.