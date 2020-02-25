Five teens charged with capital murder in Biloxi

Biloxi Police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.

The suspects ages range from 15-years-old to 17-years-old: Yakeshia Blackmon (17), Willow Blackmon (15), Jasmine Kelley (15), Jarvis Cook (17) and Jaquez Porter (17).

Willow Blackmon

Jaquez Porter

Jarvis Cook

Jasmine Kelley

Yakeshia Blackmon

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.