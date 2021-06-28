Five restaurants headed to Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday for five new restaurants at Town Madison.

The restaurants coming to the community include:

Five Guys Burgers & Fries: A national burger chain specializing in serving only fresh ground beef with almost 1,700 locations worldwide.

A national burger chain specializing in serving only fresh ground beef with almost 1,700 locations worldwide. Outback Steakhouse: The well-known Australian-style steakhouse founded in 1988 in Tampa, Fla. specializing in steak, chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone.

The well-known Australian-style steakhouse founded in 1988 in Tampa, Fla. specializing in steak, chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone. Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Kitchen: A gastropub and rooftop bar with a 1920s flair and a variety of meal options. It will feature 2,500 square feet of indoor dining and 1,000 square feet of covered rooftop that overlooks the community.

A gastropub and rooftop bar with a 1920s flair and a variety of meal options. It will feature 2,500 square feet of indoor dining and 1,000 square feet of covered rooftop that overlooks the community. Slim Chickens: A national chicken chain that first opened in Fayetteville, Ark. that just celebrated its 100th store in the United States.

A national chicken chain that first opened in Fayetteville, Ark. that just celebrated its 100th store in the United States. Super Chix Chicken & Custard: A global chain restaurant specializing in different types of chicken sandwiches in addition to tenders and fries. The first U.S. franchise location opened in Huntsville in 2019.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Stadium Way and Zierdt Road in Madison. Mayor Paul Finley and other local leaders are expected to be in attendance.