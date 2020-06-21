Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

News

by: Jacqulyn Powell

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are in the hospital with serious, potentially life threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD tweeted about the shooting at a little before 4 a.m., saying it happened in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Officers blocked off streets in the area for investigators.

ATCEMS tweeted, saying paramedics took the five adult victims to a local trauma facility.

APD tells KXAN it will provide an update on the shooting later in the day. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Share this story

Trending Stories