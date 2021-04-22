Five indicted for capital murder in Morgan County murder-for-hire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Morgan County grand jury indicted five people this week on capital murder charges for a 2020 murder in Hartselle.

Logan McKinley Delp, 36, of Madison; LaJuhn Keith Smart, 25, of Huntsville; Aaron Howard, 40, of Toney; Jaclyn Skuce, 38, of Madison; and Angela Stolz, 34, of Huntsville, were all indicted on three counts of capital murder this week, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Logan McKinley Delp

Jaclyn Skuce

Angela Stolz

Aaron Howard

Lajun Keith Smart

All give are charged with the July 24 shooting death of Anthony Larry Sheppard at his home on Dawson Street in Hartselle. Police found Sheppard’s body when he failed to appear in court earlier that day and they checked his home.

Larry Sheppard

Skuce is the mother of Sheppard’s child and they were supposed to appear in court the day of the murder for custody and visitation issues, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Skuce contracted Delp to kill Sheppard, and the others involved all played a role.

All five defendants are being held without bond.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he will personally prosecute the case.