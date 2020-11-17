Fitness, Indoor Aquatics Center opens in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The doors to the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater’s fitness and indoor aquatics center opened Tuesday.

The two-story center has several sections for various exercises including cardio, strength and conditioning area, and group fitness.

There is also an indoor walking/running track near the basketball and racquetball courts.

On the other end of the facility is the indoor aquatics area, where there are the lap pools, a small splash pad and concession stand.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, employees are prescreened before each shift, among other safety precautions.

“There’s a lot of great gyms around but nothing to the amenities surrounding the gym that makes this top notch,” said member Scott Brown.

“The fitness center, all the bathrooms, all the locker rooms, they’re all cleaned over night. Each piece of equipment that you see, we request members, that they wipe them down after each use and of course, our team will double back and do that as well consistently throughout the day,” said general manager Patrick O’Brien.

