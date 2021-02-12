Fishing tournaments expected to bring $2.5 million economic impact to Jackson County this Spring

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – It is almost springtime and that means warmer weather and more anglers out of the water.

This weekend, hundreds are expected to converge on Jackson County, potentially bringing a big boost to the economy with them.

Fishing tournaments started last weekend, but the FLW-BFL Choo Choo Division Tournament happening this weekend and the FLW Toyota Series next week are big ones expected to bring hundreds of anglers.

With a full slate this season, tourism leaders are expecting a $2.5 million economic impact.

“There will be anglers from 27 states and they come for an average of about three days. Some stay two days, some stay seven days, depending on how much pre-fishing practice the tournament allows. They’re all staying here in our local hotels and cabins. They’re all buying food and gas, and if they’re bringing their families, they’re most likely shopping at Unclaimed Baggage Center,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Tourism Sarah Stahl.

The events are not new for Jackson County, but they’re more important than ever.

“These fishing tournaments provide a much needed shot in the arm for our economy,” added Stahl.

She explained to News 19 that tourism dollars were down across the state at the end of last year, specifically down 23% in Jackson County.

“We’re really hoping that we can start to see more 2019 numbers sooner than later. As far as the tourism industry nationally, they’re anticipating it to being up to four years to recover to 2019 numbers and we don’t want to succumb to that. We want to do what we can here locally to ensure that the local economy gets as much help as they can and hosting fishing tournaments is one way we can do that safely because it is an outdoor thing,” added Stahl.

Stahl said they plan to work with Marshall County later this month on an economic impact of the fishing tournaments on Lake Guntersville to better quantify the benefits the two areas are actually receiving.