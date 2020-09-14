Fishing tournament fundraiser for Hazel Green burn victims to take place Sept. 19

HAZEL GREEN, Ala – It has been nearly a year since five people were injured in a bonfire explosion in Hazel Green. James Boyle and Natalie Prescott suffered severe burns in the explosion and are still recovering.

James returned home from Vanderbilt’s Burn Center in April after more than four months in the hospital. Eighty-five percent of his body suffered extensive burns.

“We are waiting any day now to get his prosthetic fingers to get his hands more mobile. He’s doing everything he can without them,” said John Boyle, James’ father.

The road to recovery has been harder due to COVID-19.

“Before the shutdown, he would get monthly services. Now, he’s going to be months behind in recovery. Maybe a year,” John said.

Bills continue to mount for both families. That’s why the Boyles decided to host a fundraiser.

A fishing tournament will be held on September 19 at Madison County Lake to benefit both James and Natalie. The top three tournament winners will take home half of the profits. The other half will be split between both families to cover medical expenses.

“Events like this keeps them involved with the community. Keeps the community involved with their recovery. Every day and every week we see God’s work in them and on them,” John said.

Fishing starts at 6:00 a.m. The entry fee is $20 along with a small fishing fee at the lake. There will be prizes vendors and food. For more information on the tournament, visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for James.