First responders on Fourth of July holiday firework calls

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Fourth of July is known for its parties and pyrotechnics. So as always, first responders were prepared for an uptick of calls over the weekend.

By no surprise, there were several calls pertaining to injuries and noise from fireworks over the weekend.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., covers the Madison County area. HEMSI’s Don Webster tells News 19 they responded to two different firework injury calls on Sunday. One was in New Market while the other was in South Huntsville.

Webster says the two victims had first- and second-degree burns on their hands. Though HEMSI responded, both victims requested not to be transported to the hospital.

Besides injury calls, first responders also get generic firework calls, specifically law enforcement about the loud noises.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said while the department didn’t assist in any injury calls, they did get noise complaints even though fireworks are legal in the county and there’s no noise ordinance.

If they do get called out, Swafford says it’s generally a warning to the homeowner but either way, he’s still urging caution when using personal fireworks.

“The biggest thing about fireworks is to use caution,” said Swafford. “You know, it’s the number one cause of injuries around the Fourth of July and New Years, as well as be mindful of your neighbors. That’s probably the biggest obstacle that we all have. Neighbors just don’t talk to neighbors anymore. Find out if they’re going to be doing it. If you know they’re going to be doing it, find out what time. Those are the kind of tips that we suggest. It helps alleviate a lot of problems that we come across.”

Even though the official Independence Day holiday is over, fireworks seem to continue for days after.

For those living in Morgan or Madison Counties where fireworks are allowed, Swafford encourages people to try communicating with neighbors about the potential disturbances.