First Lady Jill Biden, Jennifer Garner reschedule planned trip to Birmingham, coming Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner have rescheduled their trip to Birmingham and will now be arriving in the Magic City on Friday.

The two were originally planning on coming to Alabama on March 26 but had to postpone due to severe weather that hit central Alabama.

Biden and Garner are traveling as part of the “Help is Here” tour to amplify how the American Rescue Plan addresses childhood poverty.

No word yet on where and when the two will be arriving and traveling. More information will be released as the date draws nearer, according to the White House.