Due to the 2020 Masters Tournament airing Sunday on CBS, there will be changes to regular programming.

Television coverage of the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. after CBS News Sunday Morning. Coverage is scheduled to last until 2 p.m.

For this Sunday only, First Baptist Church of Huntsville‘s service will air on WHDF. The hour service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

To find which channel WHDF is on for you, click here.