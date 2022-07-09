HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all fans of anime and manga! The Rocket City Anime Con is celebrating its first year in Huntsville, and doors will be open at the Von Braun Center through Sunday.

The event includes booths, panels, and a cosplay contest.

Convention organizers said they wanted to provide a space for fans of anime and manga to come together.

“It means that members of the community that maybe don’t go out to high school football games or don’t go out to the bar scene, they get to come out and spend time with their friends,” said Rebecca Starrett, the Rocket City Anime Con Director of Programming. “They get to meet people who share interests with them and build a community.”

Starrett said attendance numbers have exceeded their goals and plans are in motion to host the con again next year.

The Rocket City Anime Con will be open until 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. Doors will open for registration at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and close at 3:00 p.m. Click here to see the schedule of events.