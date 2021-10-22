First Annual Railyard BBQ Brawl & Music Festival in Downtown Madison

MADISON, Ala. — The Inaugural Railyard BBQ Brawl & Music Festival is kicking off in Historic Downtown Madison this weekend.

Organizers say the first annual event features a BBQ cookoff, festival and live music.

The owners of three local restaurants Old Black Bear Brewing, Chuck Wagon BBQ, and Champy’s Fried Chicken are putting together the community event.

“We hear people from Madison all the time talking about there’s not enough events over here we thought that we would kick one off, its the first year we are doing it,” says Old Black Bear Brewing Company owner Todd Seaton.

The Beasley Brothers, Alyssa Palmer and Adam Hood will be opening the stage for country music star Rodney Atkins. Live music starts at 4pm on Saturday and Rodney Atkins will start around 7:30 after BBQ awards are given out.

Seaton says the BBQ Cookoff is a Backyard Shade Tree Competition and consists of 31 teams.

“People can go around and talk with the cook teams, these are Backyard Shade Tree professional division so they are very good at what they do. Alot of them may cook samples for the public to come around and taste test but nobody is selling anything,” says Seaton.

Tickets are $35 and sold online as well as in person as long as you have cash, a card or Venmo.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and organizers say people can come early to let the kids play, get a spot in the field marked with favorite blanket and chairs.

“Your ticket will get you into the festival to see the music, we’ve got some local vendors, face painting for the kids, bouncy houses, we’ve got a 20 foot blow up TV screen to show the Alabama vs. Tennessee game for those that don’t want to miss it,” says Seaton.