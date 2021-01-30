Firm indefinitely delays plans to retrieve Titanic’s radio

FILE – In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic shipwreck has indefinitely delayed plans to retrieve and exhibit the vessel’s radio equipment because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a court filing made by the firm on Friday Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic shipwreck has indefinitely delayed plans to retrieve and exhibit the vessel’s radio equipment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced the delay in a court filing made Friday in a federal admiralty court in Norfolk, Virginia.

RMS Titanic Inc. cited difficulties of international travel and health risks to the expedition team. The company has also lost revenue after virus-related restrictions closed exhibits of its vast collection of Titanic artifacts.

Even without the pandemic, the expedition is far from guaranteed. The firm has been in an ongoing court battle with the U.S. government over whether the undertaking is legal.