Firework show to illuminate Huntsville Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A firework show sure to ignite your Christmas spirit is scheduled for 7:00 PM on December 4th in Huntsville.

The annual Christmas Parade was canceled but on Friday night at the Joe Davis Stadium Parking Lot, rockets will fly! Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, hot chocolate, and cookies.

Parking starts at 6:00 PM. And due to the ongoing pandemic, cars will be parked with one spot between another to allow for social distancing.

This event is FREE to attend with a blanket donation to help senior citizens in the Tennessee Valley.

Organizers partnered with Comfort Care Hospice and Comfort Care Home Health, LLC to host this senior citizen blanket drive.

The 2020 Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Christmas Fireworks Spectacular is presented by Redstone Gateway and Redstone Federal Credit Union.