TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) — A firetruck in Lawrence County caught fire and was destroyed Thursday while the department was on a call.

Town Creek Fire Chief Donna Campbell said a fire surrounded her team before they had time to react, forcing them to leave the vehicle behind.

Campbell, who was initially inside the truck, told News the fire quickly changed direction while they were preparing their water pumps and came straight towards them. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

“I was trying to shut everything down, get in the truck to take it out of gear and back it up, and by that time, it was just – the flames were coming up over the hood,” Campbell explained. “I just froze… that second and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to get out of here or I’m still going to be in this truck.'”

Campbell later said that the truck was worth around $300,000, not counting all of the equipment and modifications inside. She said she was disappointed about losing the truck, but she’s thankful that it was their only casualty.

“I did the right thing,” Campbell said. “I know the Lord was watching over me.”

The blaze was later put out by multiple fire departments. Campbell said that around 15 acres of crops were destroyed by the fire.