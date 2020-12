MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a house fire off McKee Road in Harvest Wednesday.

Crime Scene Investigators were called to a fire around Noon in the 1000 block of McKee Road.

Harvest Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded first with help from the Monrovia and Toney fire departments.

