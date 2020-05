FALKVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Falkville Thursday.

The Falkville Fire Department and the Ebenezer Fire Department responded to the scene on Fred Smith Road. No word yet on injuries.

Deputies are providing traffic control. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

