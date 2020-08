RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) - One of the two men convicted of killing of James Jordan, Michael Jordan's father, in 1993 has been granted parole.

Larry M. Demery, 45, has been granted parole and is scheduled for release in 2023, according to the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission. Demery is being held at the Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg.