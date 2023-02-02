Lieutenant Brian Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.

Sivley said the house was empty at the time of the blaze, adding that it may have been undergoing some remodeling as much of the home was gutted.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The back bedroom saw the most damage, with a large hole in the roof and black char covering the walls.

Despite the damage, Sively said he doesn’t think the house will be a total loss.