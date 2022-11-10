NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you were outside Tuesday night around 9 p.m., you wouldn’t have been able to miss it — a very bright meteor falling across the sky and ending in a bright flash.

A meteor is considered a “fireball” if it has the brightness of the planet Venus, which is the brightest object in the night sky other than the moon.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) asks for people to report fireballs to them so they can be documented. They received 121 reports on this fireball from across fifteen states from Michigan and Wisconsin to Mississippi and Alabama.

This meteor was likely part of the Taurid Meteor Shower which occurs this time of the year.

You can learn more about Fireballs and how to report them on the American Meteor Society’s website.

Here is the AMS’s report on last night’s Fireball.