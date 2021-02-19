Fire tears through Hardee’s in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.–Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at the Hardee’s restaurant on John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro. A viewer first alerted News 19 of the fire around 12:45 a.m., sharing photos and a video that showed the restaurant in flames.

A News 19 photographer arrived around 2:30 a.m. At that time, white smoke was coming from the restaurant. Photos show the roof caved in, a collapsed wall, and extensive damage to the dining room.

Fire crews are still working on the scene. At this time we are working to gather more information. We will have updates starting at 4:30 a.m. on News 19 This Morning. We will also provide the latest information on WHNT.com and the News 19 app.

Photo courtesy Sabrina Daivson

Photo courtesy Sabrina Daivson

Photo courtesy Sabrina Daivson