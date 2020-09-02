Fire hydrants to be restored throughout Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Starting on September 4th and for 3 weeks following, DMD Consultants will restore fire hydrants throughout the Decatur-area.

According to Decatur Utilities, DMD is an authorized contractor for the company. They will restore the fire hydrants in NE, NW, and SW Decatur.

DU asks that drivers be aware of the various work zones around the city during this time.

The dots on the map below indicate which fire hydrants will be restored.

Fire Hydrant Restoration Project

The restoration project is expected to be completed by September 25, 2020.