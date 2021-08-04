Fire destroys mobile home on Hobbs Island Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An early morning fire has left a large portion of a mobile home destroyed in south Huntsville.

The New Hope Fire Department responded to a mobile home in the 2000-block of Hobbs Island Road after a call came in reporting a fire just before 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials on the scene informed our news crew that about a third of the home was destroyed, but thankfully no one was inside at the time.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.